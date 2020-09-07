Realme 7i’s introduction date has been announced

Realme 7 and 7 Pro models have recently appeared. Realme doesn’t seem to waste much time in expanding this series with new members, either. Realme 7i, the newest member of the series, will become official on September 17th.

Simultaneously with the announcement of the phone’s introduction date by Realme’s Indonesian office, some features of the device also leaked to the internet. The leaks reveal some changes in the processor, display and case.

Realme 7 has Helio G95 processor. It is seen that the Realme 7i will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It is also among the information that the leak will accompany this processor with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

There are 64, 8, 2 and 2 megapixel resolution cameras on the back of the smartphone. It is already known that the 5000 mAh battery will give the phone the energy it needs and that this battery will have 18W charging support.

The leak shows that the phone will have a 6.5-inch LCD screen and the refresh rate of this screen is 90Hz. The fact that the screen resolution is only HD + can be described as a disappointing situation. The physical keys of the phone with the fingerprint scanner on the back are placed on the right side.

Realme 7i promotional event will be broadcast live on the internet.



