Realme 7i photos confirm the specifications

Realme 7i will become official on September 17th. However, what the smartphone will look like is already known. Live photos shared on Instagram have now been added to the images previously shared by an e-commerce site.

It is possible to see two color options of Realme 7i, named “Champagne” and “Jade” according to Lazada, in live photos. The Realme 7i, which looks like it has a dual-tone design, has a glossy tone on the upper part of the back panel and a matte tone on the lower part.

On the back of the smartphone, the fingerprint scanner and four camera sensors lined up in the letter L stand out. One of the images shared includes guides that come out of the phone. One of these guides shows that the front camera of the phone is placed in the hole in the upper left corner of the screen.

The photos showing the box of the phone confirm the important technical features of the Realme 7i. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 90Hz display, 64 MP main camera and 5000 mAh battery with 18W charging support are among the outstanding features of the phone.

One of the users who shared the photos stated that the Realme 7i will have 8 GB of RAM. It is claimed that the internal storage space will be 128 GB. He has not yet revealed all the technical details about the Realme 7i. However, according to previous leaks, the phone has a 6.5-inch HD + screen, 16-megapixel front camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.



