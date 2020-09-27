Realme 7i may be launched in India under another name

September was a very busy month for Realme, as the ex-subsidiary manufacturer Oppo launched three devices from the intermediary line: the Realme 7 and 7 Pro in the first week and the 7i a few weeks later, allowing the public Asian had access to several smartphone options.

Everything indicates that India will receive one of the models soon, but with a different nomenclature than imagined. This is the 7i device, which can be launched in the country under the name Realme 7 Pro SE, a modification that comes from a report published by 91Mobiles.

It is not new that the Chinese company’s cell phones are always being marketed in India, since there is one of the biggest markets of the manufacturer, which has accumulated millions of units sold since it started independent marketing in the mobile market.

In addition, on the support page on the Indian version of the Realme website, it is shown that the brand is close to launching in the Asian country, indicating that it may be the 7i. In addition, Madhav Seth, CEO of Realme India, announced that a line 7 cell phone is close to being launched in the region.

Guys, we have something new and exciting coming up with eyes so sharp that your lives will become inevitably cooler!

Will reveal more about it soon. Stay tuned for the next episode of #AskMadhav.#LeapToNextGen pic.twitter.com/BZ3uHxCRk5 — Madhav Faster7 (@MadhavSheth1) September 26, 2020

The image shows a smartphone with four rear cameras, where the main one has 64 megapixels, as well as one of the product’s color options, which is Aurora Green. In conjunction with this confirmation, the leaker Mukul Sharma revealed in a Twitter post that the device will be dubbed Realme 7 Pro SE for the Indian market.

Exclusive: Here's what's coming up. Realme 7 Pro SE

Buds Wireless Pro

55" 4K TV

Soundbar

Buds Air Pro

Watch S

Smart Plugs

Toothbrush

360° smart camera Feel free to retweet 😉#realme — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) September 25, 2020

In addition to talking about the smartphone, Mukul also listed other devices that should be launched together, such as the 55-inch 4K TV Buds Air Pro and other equipment that are focused on IoT, one of Realme’s current focuses. More details about the phone are due to be revealed soon, as not even the launch date has been confirmed.



