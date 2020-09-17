Realme 7i introduced! Phone features and price

After last week’s leaks about its features and design, finally Realme 7i was officially introduced. After the Realme 7 and 7 Pro phones introduced as part of the event, the Realme 7i has now come. Realme 7i features and price:

How are the Realme 7i features and price?

When we look at the design of the phone, it is seen that a classic choice has been made. The phone, which has a standard screen hole on the screen side, has a fingerprint sensor and is located on the back cover.

Continuing on the screen side, we need to state that the phone has a 6.5 inch HD + 90 Hz LCD screen. With 90 Hz, it will not upset its users at the point of fluency. The phone has a Snapdragon 662 processor and 8 GB of RAM / 128 GB of internal storage.

On the camera side of the phone, we are greeted by a 16 Megapixel camera on the front. When we come to the back, a total of 4 cameras are accompanied by 64 Megapixels on the main camera side and an 8 Megapixel ultra-wide camera, 2 Megapixel black and white camera and 2 Megapixel macro.

The sale price of the phone in Indonesia has been announced for now. It is around 214 dollars.

