Realme 7i Geekbench test results displayed

The company recently introduced the realme 7 and realme 7 Pro models. A screenshot of the Geekbench test result of the realme 7i model, whose technical specifications and design was leaked recently, was published.

realme 7i Geekbench test viewed

The design and features of the model, which was announced to be introduced on September 17, were leaked recently. The model, which is known to be powered by the Snapdragon 662 processor and will be released with 8 GB of RAM, will be released with Android 10.

There will be a fingerprint reader on the back of the model, which will be sold with 128 GB of storage. The model is known to have a 6.5 inch LCD screen with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The Realme 7i model will be introduced with a 5,000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging support. The model draws attention with its quad camera array including 64 Megapixel main camera, 8 Megapixel wide angle, 2 Megapixel macro and 2 Megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there will be a 16 Megapixel selfie camera.

With the RMX2103 model code, realme 7i took its place in the Geekbench application with 1516 single core and 5420 multi-core performance scores.



