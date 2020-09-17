Realme 7i comes with Snapdragon 662 and more

The Realme 7 series with Realme 7 and 7 Pro was announced a while ago. It didn’t take long for a new member to join this series. Realme 7i, which has been leaking and sharing about it for a while, finally became official.

At the heart of the Realme 7i is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. The 6.5-inch screen has HD + resolution. The refresh rate of the screen is 90Hz. The fingerprint scanner on the edge of the Realme 7 has been moved to the back panel of the 7i. While the 5000 mAh battery capacity remains unchanged, the maximum charging speed decreases from 30W to 18W.

Behind the Realme 7i is a quad camera system. Here, the 64-megapixel sensor takes over as the main camera. An 8 megapixel ultra wide angle, 2 megapixel monochrome camera and 2 megapixel depth sensor complete the system. On the front of the phone, there is a 16 megapixel camera placed in the hole in the upper left corner of the screen.

Realme 7i is available in two color options called Aurora Green and Arctic Blue. The smartphone comes out of the box with the Android 10 operating system and Realme UI user interface. The phone, which has a single configuration option consisting of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, will go on sale in Indonesia on September 18. The phone’s release schedule in other countries is currently unclear.



