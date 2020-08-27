It was certain that the X7 and X7 Pro models to be released by the company will come with MediaTek 1000+ processors. Realme, 7 and 7 Pro promotion date has been published on the official Twitter account. Remarkable models with fast charging support will have a 2nd generation camera.

Realme 7 and 7 Pro launch date announced

The new models will be promoted via live broadcast on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Both models are expected to have a quad camera array with a 2nd generation 64 Megapixel main camera.

It is among the claims that the Realme 7 model will get its power from the MediaTek Helio G90T processor and will come with 6 GB of RAM. The model, which is expected to come with a 4.500 mAh battery, will have 64 GB of storage. In addition, models that come up with an in-screen fingerprint reader will be introduced on September 3 at 12.30.

The company’s fast charging technology, called Super Dart, provides 13.2 hours of music, 2.5 hours of movies, and 3.5 hours of talking with a 3-minute charge. The battery problem will be eliminated thanks to 65 W fast charging, which provides 100 percent charging in just 35 minutes. It is among the rumors that the Realme 7 model will not have 65 W fast charging support.

The name's 7… #realme7

Introducing India’s Fastest Charging technology & 2nd Generation 64MP Quad Camera to the mid-range segment.

Get ready to #CaptureSharperChargeFaster.

Premiering #realme7 & #realme7Pro at 12:30 PM, 3rd Sep. on our official channels.https://t.co/GocO44SynR pic.twitter.com/Xmot7CKjnI — realme (@realmemobiles) August 27, 2020



