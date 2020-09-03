Realme 7 and 7 Pro introduced! Here are the features

Realme 7 and 7 Pro, which have been on the agenda for a while, have been introduced. Realm manages to draw attention to its new smart phone officially available in Turkey. Here are the Realme 7 and 7 Pro features and price:

Realme 7 and 7 Pro features and price

REALMECA previous models, which are sold in 6 and 6 Pro is now Turkey. For this reason, the new Realme 7 and 7 Pro seem to be sold in our country.

In addition, it is possible to say that the phones generally have stylish designs. The company, which positions the phones’ selfie camera with a screen hole on the screen side, uses a “pro” nickname in addition to the features it adds to separate the two phones from each other.

Technical features of Realme 7

First of all, as you can imagine, the phone, which has features cropped according to the pro model, still has features that cannot be underestimated. First of all, let’s get to the screen. We can convey that the phone is in front of the user with a 6.5 inch Full HD Plus LCD screen. The phone has a 90 Hz screen refresh rate. Helio G95 processor, which is the crown of mid-segment phones, is preferred in the phone.

The phone has 6 GB and 8 GB RAM options, as well as 64 GB and 128 GB options on the internal storage side. The fast charging support, which is now available on many Android phones, is 30W in Realme 7 and has a 5,000 mAh battery.

The phone has a number of lenses on the camera side. The 16 Megapixel camera on the front camera continues with a quad camera setup on the back. The main camera is 64 Megapixel, ultra wide-angle camera has 8 Megapixel cameras. In addition, 2 Megapixel macro and 2 Megapixel depth cameras are on the phone. The fingerprint setup is on the side of the phone.

Technical specifications of Realme 7 Pro

For Realme 7 Pro, of course, there are some more advanced features, for example, the screen is changed from LCD to a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED Full HD Plus screen. The effect of the pro jewelry does not only show itself on the screen, of course. Interestingly, on the front of the phone, where we encounter a 60 Hz screen refresh rate, a 32 Megapixel camera welcomes us.

Let’s add that the phone gets its power from the Snapdragon 720G processor. The phone also offers two different RAM options. These options, 6 GB and 8 GB, are accompanied by only 128 GB on the internal storage side.

While the main camera of the phone is 64 Megapixels, it has an 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera, 2 Megapixel depth and macro camera. The phone, which comes before us with 65W fast charging support, has a 4,500 mAh battery.

The phones go on sale in India on September 14, and the prices are as follows:

Realme 7 price

6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage $ 204

8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage $ 231

Realme 7 Pro price

6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage $ 273

8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage $ 299



