Realme 7 and 7 Pro arrive in Brazil starting at R $ 2,299

Realme has just launched its first pair of smartphones in the Brazilian market: Realme 7 and 7 Pro. In an event broadcast live on YouTube, the brand highlighted the qualities of the devices, such as super-fast charging of up to 65W and high-performance zoom cameras. and night photography. Launched in the international market in September, the models want to be the devices with “faster loading in Brazil”.

Standard option in the series, Realme 7 has a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, 90 Hz refresh rate screen, 5,000 mAh battery and 30W charger, providing more than 1 month of standby operation. Other highlights of the game-oriented phone are the rear camera’s 64 MP Sony sensor and the 16 MP selfie camera. The model will be sold in two colors in Brazil: blue and silver with anti-reflective treatment on the rear.

The Realme 7 Pro has a Snapdragon 720G chipset, a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, new filters and differentiated features for the 32 MP quad-lens rear and front camera set. The battery has 4,500 mAh capacity and can be 100% recharged in 34 minutes, according to the company. This model arrives on the national market in the same two colors as Realme 7.