Realme 7 and 7 Pro arrive in Brazil on January 7

On Monday (21), Realme announced the date of its first launch event in Brazil: January 7, 2021. On this day, the Chinese brand will officially present Series 7 cell phones in the country, together with the smart watch. Watch S and Buds Q headphones.

Launched on the international market last September, the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro smartphones have a long battery life and Super Dart Charge technology, which promises “the fastest charging in Brazil”, according to the manufacturer.

Standard model of the series, the Realme 7 has a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, 90 Hz refresh rate screen, 5,000 mAh battery and 30W charger, providing more than a month of standby time. Other highlights of the game-oriented phone are the rear camera’s 64 MP Sony sensor and the 16 MP selfie camera.

The Realme 7 Pro has a Snapdragon 720G chipset, 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, new filters and differentiated features for the rear camera and 32 MP front lens quadruple set. The battery has 4,500 mAh capacity and can be 100% recharged in 34 minutes, according to the company.

Realme Watch S and Realme Buds Q

The launch event, which will be broadcast on the brand’s YouTube channel, in addition to having special content on Instagram and Facebook, will also have the presence of Watch S. Realme’s smart watch features a 1.3 inch round screen, monitoring of the heart and the level of oxygen in the blood, among other functions.

Also confirmed to arrive in Brazil on the date, the Realme Buds Q phone was designed by the design of Hermès José Lévy to fit perfectly in the ears, according to the company. Another highlight is its lightness (3.6 grams in each phone), ensuring greater comfort.



