Realme 7 5G was launched in Brazil at a price of R $ 1,899.

Realme announced, this Tuesday (6th), the launch in Brazil of Realme 7 5G. With the promise of being a smartphone with the cost of a 4G model, it will have a promotional price of R $ 1,899 until April 12 on the Americanas and Submarino websites.

The phone is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, being the first in the country to receive this CPU. The piece has 7 nanometers and is composed of two Cortex-176 cores up to 2.4 GHz and six Cortex-155 cores up to 2 GHz.

According to the Chinese company, the processor supports Dual Sim Dual Standby (DSDS) 5G + 5G and Dual 5G SIM technology, which allows a “5G connection via any of the SIM cards for a high speed internet experience”.

The model offers compatibility with the 12 main 5G bands worldwide: n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28, n38, n40, n41, n77, n78.

“The MediaTek Dimensity 800U is a next-generation chipset that offers advanced imaging, multimedia and 5G connection capabilities, for smartphones ready for the new generation of mobile telephony,” said Samir Vani, MediaTek’s country manager in Brazil.

The executive completed by explaining that the piece has an artificial intelligence processing unit and that it was designed to achieve high performances from multiple cores.

Configuration and templates

The Realme 7 5G is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and a 30 W Dart Charge charger, which allows users to charge 50% in 26 minutes.

The cell phone’s screen is 6.5 inches and adopts the so-called “punch-hole” design, which allocates the camera on the screen, allowing for a high usability of the display and a screen ratio of 90.5%. The display also has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which represents an increase of 33.3% compared to Realme 7.

At the rear, the smartphone has a 48 MP quad camera, with wide-angle and super macro lenses. Brazilians will find the device in two colors: Radiant Silver and Mist Blue. The first is inspired by nature, while the second is more stylish.

In the statement, Realme also pointed out that as of April 13, the device will jump to a suggested value of R $ 2,599 in stores.