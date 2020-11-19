Realme 7 5G introduced! Here are the features and price

Realme, one of the young brands of the smartphone market, launched a phone claiming the most affordable phone with 5G technology. As part of this event, Realme 7 5G features and price were announced. In addition to 5G, the device draws attention with its battery and the performance it promises.

Realme 7 5G features

Let’s look at the screen side of the device first. Realme 7 5G’s screen; It has a size of 6.5 inches, FHD + resolution and 90.5 percent screen frame ratio. In addition, the screen of the device offers a 120 Hz screen refresh feature.

On the performance side, the Realme 7 5G is also an ambitious device based on its segment. It was stated at the launch that the phone with the Dimensity 800U 5G processor exceeded 340 thousand points in AnTuTu and was the only phone in its segment that opened this threshold. If we look at the details of the processor; Dimensity 800U 5G includes two ARM Cortex-A76 cores with a speed of 2.4GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores up to 2.0GHz.

On the other hand, among the Realme 7 5G features, one of the striking points on paper was the camera capabilities. We see a quad camera setup on the back of the device. This setup; It consists of 48 Megapixel resolution, f / 1.8 aperture main camera, 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle, 4 Megapixel macro and monochrome lens.

There is a single camera on the front of the device. While the resolution of this camera is 16 Megapixels; It includes capabilities such as HDR, bokeh effect and night mode.

Another element that was emphasized at the launch was the battery of the device. The device with a battery capacity of 5,000 mAh has 30W Dart Charge technology. The company claimed that thanks to this technology, 30W charging support was superior to competitors’ 33W charging support.

It was also announced that the phone was fully charged in 65 minutes. By charging the phone for 3 minutes; It is also among the details that it will provide 52 minutes of video viewing and 29 hours of waiting.

Realme 7 5G price

We can say that the price of the device will lead to discussions on how much it meets the claim of the most accessible 5G technology phone. The price of the phone was announced as £ 279.

However, for Amazon Prime, the device will be available for purchase between November 27 and November 30 for £ 229.



