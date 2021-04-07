realme 7 5G: 5G performance with 4G handset price

Realme is one of several smartphone manufacturers that has gained prominence in Brazil with its launches. The company’s most recent attention was with the announcement of the realme 7 5G, a device with a 5G connection, powerful technical specifications and a very competitive price.

We had the opportunity to check out this model up close, as well as to get his first impressions. Check out the details in the video below.

What’s in the box?

The newest smartphone from realme brings in the box everything you need to make the most of your first 5G smartphone. In addition to the device, manuals are delivered, a silicone case to protect the device and the device’s cable and charger – accessories that are no longer appearing in other releases.

The yellow box draws attention to the product. Highlighted, the number 7 refers to the model, next to the brand name and the indication that it is a smartphone with 5G support.

5G Connectivity

The discussion about 5G may not be new for some people, but realme 7 5G stands out for supporting the 12 main connection bands in the world. This means that no matter where you intend to use this smartphone, it will probably be compatible with the new generation of telecommunication, being able to take advantage of the great benefits of this technological leap.

In Brazil, the realme 7 5G will work with any 5G band that is auctioned and implemented by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), so you can buy without the fear that the device will not have support for the network here in the country.

First-rate hardware

But it is not only in the connectivity department that the realme 7 5G draws attention. The device is the first in the world to be equipped with MediaTek’s newest chipset, the Dimensity 800U, which has an integrated modem supporting 5G technology.

In addition, we are talking about a fast processor that was built in 7 nanometer lithography, which ensures more efficiency and less battery consumption. With 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, the realme 7 5G can handle even the most demanding users.

If you like games, you won’t have any problems with this device; if you like to browse social media and use multiple applications at the same time, you will also find no difficulties.

Quality Cameras

In terms of cameras, the realme 7 5G leaves nothing to be desired. There are four cameras at the rear, the main one with 48 MP. There is also an 8 MP wide-angle sensor, one dedicated to the 2 MP macro and one for the 2 MP portrait mode. In addition to the quality in the cameras themselves, the device has night mode for situations in which the light is not very present.

On the front, a 16 MP camera to make that classic selfie.

Launch and price

The realme 7 5G is a complete device in other areas as well. The 6.5-inch LCD display offers a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, contributing to an ultra-smooth experience during use. The smartphone has a 5,000 mAh high capacity battery and supports charging up to 30W of power. According to the manufacturer, the StandBy mode can cause 5% of the charge to last up to 28 hours.

However, what really stands out is the launch price.

In the pre-sale period, the Realme 7 5G will be available for a promotional price of R $ 1,899. Those who follow the smartphone market know that this is a very low value for a device with support for 5G and configurations like these. After that period, the suggested price will rise to R $ 2,599; so it’s better to enjoy

Click here for more details and to buy the realme 7 5G in pre-order.