Realme: 4 Super Products For You To Get To Know The Brand

Realme: The evolution in electronics is stronger every day, bringing new features, innovative formats and products that we didn’t think we had. And with that, new brands were appearing in the market, bringing more options, competitive prices and surprising functions.

Here in Brazil, we already have some established brands, which bring many new features and are always improving their products, but new Chinese brands are increasingly gaining space in the market, offering more options, products that were not yet available and more competitiveness for the category of electronics.

In this content we are going to present a bit of Realme, which is one of the brands that arrived in Brazil recently and already offers interesting products.

Who is Realme?

Realme is a Chinese electronics manufacturer, founded in 2018 in Shenzhen. The company was born as a subsidiary of Oppo (another Chinese cell phone company), but currently operates independently. Both are part of the conglomerate whose parent company is BBK Electronics.

In January 2021 the brand arrived in Brazil, making available two smartphone models, a totally wireless headset and a smartwatch, and even though the catalog is small, it intends to be among the three favorites of the Brazilian consumer within five years old.

Like Xiaomi, Realme has become popular for offering cost-effective smartphones, even in the advanced intermediate segment. In 2020, the company broke a world record by becoming the brand that has sold 50 million devices the fastest since its founding. With that feat, the company surpassed Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi.

Realme’s plans for Brazil include winning over, mainly, the young audience, at least initially. Therefore, the company is expected to launch smartphones focusing on new technologies, flashy designs and high-end cameras.

4 Realme standout products

Smartphone Realme C25, 128 GB

Offering incredible value for money, the C25 is a Realme phone equipped with the Helio G70 chip, and has 128GB of storage, 4GB of RAM and a massive 6000mAh battery. Its IPS LCD screen has 6.5 inches and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

On the cameras, we have a 48 MP main sensor, a 2 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP B&W sensor, for photos with portrait mode and other effects. The front camera has 8 MP. There is even a feature that improves photos taken at night and the ability to record videos in Full HD resolution.

The Realme C25 also features 18W fast charging, fingerprint reader, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and supports two SIM chips + microSD card up to 256GB.

Smartphone Realme 8 Pro, 128GB

This Realme phone is an advanced mid-range phone, equipped with the Snapdragon 732G chip, 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 4500mAh battery. The Super AMOLED screen is 6.4 inches and has FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels).

The device has a quad camera, being a 1080 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP B&W sensor. The front camera is 16 MP. This set of lenses offers some features like portrait mode, night mode, enhanced mode for taking pictures of the sky, scene recognition and extra filters. There is also the possibility to record videos in 4K with 30 FPS.

Other advanced features of the Realme 8 Pro phone include 50W fast charging, under-screen fingerprint reader, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. It also supports two SIM chips + microSD card.

Realme Buds Q Bluetooth Headset

The Realme Buds Q offers all the key features of a TWS headset without over-priced. It’s small and light, but has large 10mm drivers with bass boost for an even richer sound experience.

It supports smart touch controls, has low-latency gaming mode, uses Bluetooth 5.0, is splash and sweat resistant, and its battery lasts for 4.5 hours of music playback. By adding the charge to the case, the playtime goes up to 20 hours.

Smartwatch Realme Watch S

In the smartwatch category, the brand is also present, with the Realme Watch S. The model is very complete, with a 1.3-inch round screen, which has automatic brightness and Gorilla Glass protection. Its key features include: smart notifications, intelligent remote mobile phone control (music and camera) and splash water resistance.

As for the monitoring functions, we highlight: real-time heart rate monitor, blood oxygenation monitor, sleep monitor, distance covered, calories spent, as well as reminders to drink water, sedentary alert and sports mode for 16 activities. The Realme Watch S is still resistant to splashing water and its battery lasts for 15 days of normal use.