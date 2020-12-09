Realizes you have Covid while recording a video for TikTok

A teenager who thought she was just filming a video for TikTok ended up recording the exact moment she discovered she had a characteristic COVID-19 symptom.

19-year-old Maryn Short was tasting what was supposed to be a super sugary Starbucks drink when she found she couldn’t taste anything.

At that moment she realized a terrible truth, reports Inside Edition.

“Why can’t I tell it apart? Do i have COVID? Wait, I can’t taste anything, ”he says in the clip.

Short went quickly to get tested and tested positive for COVID-19. She is now in quarantine at her home in Louisiana.

“It’s crazy how quickly the symptoms accelerated,” the girl explained to the middle. “The fact that I was able to taste my lunch that day, but couldn’t tell the sugar from the Starbucks drink, is incredible.

Experts suspect this is because SARS-CoV-2 affects nerve cells directly involved with smell and taste.

Now the young woman continues to document her fight against the virus on TikTok.

“I’m really starting to realize what it means to lose your taste,” he said in a video.

She hopes her video will serve as a warning for people her age to take the virus seriously.

“You can really get it anywhere and no one is safe, unfortunately,” Short said.



