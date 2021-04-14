Reality show that will take winner to space makes agreement with NASA

Reality Show: The reality show Space Hero, which plans to send the winning participant into space from a private space tourism trip, has signed a collaboration document with NASA.

According to the website Space.com, the partnership is important, but it still does not necessarily mean that the American space agency authorizes the takeoff or will help the organizers to make the trip.

In fact, it is a mandatory protocol that guarantees the “initial facilitation of cooperation and information sharing” between the parties. Even after the reality show is over, the program must negotiate all terms with the company responsible for the mission. Finally, this company should enter the queue of launches accompanied by NASA, and the agreement does not guarantee any preference.

Space Big Brother

The idea of ​​Space Hero is to choose within the program the crew of a private trip to the International Space Station, spending a total of ten days in space. The total cost of the project is US $ 55 million and the company responsible for the trip will be Axiom Space, which has already announced the crew of one of its private tourist trips and must be one of the pioneers in the sector.

The idea is that the winners will be sent to space in 2023 and more seasons are planned, but there are no details on how the competition will be.