Reality show finalist in partnership with SpaceX

An American-produced reality show, called Space Hero, promises to send its winning participant into space, with the help of SpaceX. The finalist will participate in a 10-day mission, in 2023, on board the Dragon module, bound for the International Space Station (ISS).

According to the Deadline website, participants in the reality show are expected to undergo a series of challenges throughout the program, which will test their physical, emotional and mental capabilities, which are necessary requirements for an astronaut in space. Near the end of the program, an episode will allow viewers around the world to vote for their favorite participant to be sent into space.

For one of Space Hero’s creators, Thomas Reemer, the world follows a series of changes every day: “In times like this, we yearn to admire people for the right reasons, so it’s time to look amongst ourselves to find the heroes that will inspire a bright future, ”he comments in an interview with Deadline.

The “space” program, however, is not the first of its kind: in the late 1990s, a reality show called “Destination: Mir” had already proposed to send its finalist into space, bound for the Russian space station of the same type. name. Shortly after Mir was deactivated in 2001, the show received another name, “Destino: Espaço” and was not successful in its mission.



