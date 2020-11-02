Real Sad Reason Steven R. McQueen Leaves Series

During the fourth season of Chicago Fire, it saw the entry of a new character named, Jimmy Borrelli, who is played by former The Vampire Diaries actor Steven R. McQueen.

This new character entered Firehouse 51, as a candidate to be a firefighter, but his life fails to convince the boss, Wallace Boden, after the bad impression when his older brother leaves him wrapped and tied with duct tape.

But this didn’t stop Jimmy Borrelli as he returns to the FireHouse so he can apologize to Wallace, telling him to show his bravery and ability as a firefighter candidate.

But the role of Jimmy Borrelli, sees its end in the second episode of the fifth season called, “A Real Wake-Up Call”, when they are called to by the collision of several vehicles, one of them carrying gasoline.

Jimmy approaches another vehicle to help a nearby victim, Boden orders him to leave, but Jimmy does not pay attention and refuses, when he approaches the truck it just explodes. Borelli suffers severe burns on part of his face losing an eye, ending his career as a firefighter.

Why did you leave the series?

The executive producer of the series Michael Brandt, had commented at the time that the existence of rivalry between Borrelli and Boden, would result in one of the two leaving the FireHouse 51.

“I think it was obvious who was going to come out, Boden has been with us from day one, he was the first character we cast, he’s like the dad in One Chicago, that’s why Derek, Matt, Dick and I discussed it and so decided ”.

Jimmy Borrelli’s actor, Steven R. McQueen, made the decision in a very professional and pleasant way, commented the executive producer, and the actor now finds himself taking his opportunity with his own show.



