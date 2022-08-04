Real military spouses react to the romantic Netflix movie “Purple Hearts”

Real military spouses respond to the new romantic Netflix movie “Purple Hearts”. The director of “Purple Hearts” is Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, who has directed such films as “Aquamarine”, “Ramona and Beezus”, as well as many works in the world of television, including two episodes of “Dead to Me” in 2020. Sophia Carson from The Descendants plays in “Purple Hearts”. and Nicholas Golitsyn, who will soon play Prince Henry in the upcoming film adaptation of Red, White and Royal Blue.

Being a romantic drama, “Purple Hearts” does not have the most ordinary plot. Instead of being bound by a stormy love affair, her two leads are drawn to marriage not because of their eternal attachment, but because of the extraction of military benefits. In “Purple Hearts,” Cassie, played by Carson, is a singer and songwriter struggling to break through, and her colleague Luke is a Marine. The two agree to get married solely for military gain, but this platonic line becomes hazy when tragedy strikes. So far, the Netflix movie has received mostly negative reviews from critics.

According to an article from Today, several real military spouses were disappointed in Purple Hearts because of the feeling that they were embellishing their experience. The wife of the military Emma Tai wrote a post on Facebook, criticizing the poster of the film, in which the two main characters say goodbye in a romantic moment, as unrealistic. Next, she painted a picture of various scenarios that can happen when a spouse experiences grief by sending his partner to war. Taige’s post prompted comments from other military spouses. Check out Tighe’s post below:

The world of military spouses is excited by the new Netflix movie “Purple Hearts”, a film in which a girl and a marine…

After watching the film in full, Ty explained:

I didn’t feel that [Purple Hearts] embodied the experience of military spouses, but to be honest, that’s not what the story is about. It’s good for what it is, chick, but I won’t recommend it.

Maxine Clegg, the wife of a military man from Texas, commented:

It’s like your marriage is deactivated two days before they deploy. They spend those few days before they leave packing up and going through their checklists, and you’re not involved in that. It’s a whole thing.

Bailey Cummins, another military spouse who currently lives with her family in Germany, expressed a different opinion:

All military spouses are different, so their experience will also be different. The really sad reality is that many spouses get married because of privilege – maybe not under contract, like in the movie, but they decide to marry someone they have a connection with faster than usual, because of things like health insurance or the desire to live together, but a soldier. enlisted and cannot leave the barracks if he is not married.

These answers show that the experience of a military spouse is multifaceted and multifaceted. Although, as Cummins says, “every military spouse is different,” it seems obvious from the overwhelming criticism that Purple Hearts does not reflect how many military spouses are experiencing the deployment of their partners. Cassie is dressed up when she sends Luke into battle, with the perfect hairstyle and makeup. Even if some military spouses do experience it this way, many do not have the means to dress for such a heartbreaking event.

With such an answer, it seems that “Purple Hearts” does not resonate with either critics or those who theoretically could relate to them a little more. It’s amazing that Purple Hearts is so blatantly inaccurate in this regard. One would think that military spouses could be the target audience for one niche of this film, given the plot orientation. Given the negative reaction, it is possible that the spouses of the military were not consulted or, at least, did not conduct a broader survey in the process of writing the script and filming “Purple Hearts”. Perhaps this answer can serve as a lesson for future filmmakers working on military-related projects and encourage them to reach out to more members of the relevant community.