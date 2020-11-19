Real Madrid welcomes PS5 with video in the trophy hall

The white club receives the new PS5 in its main trophy showroom in Madrid together with PlayStation Spain. “Playing has no limits.”

Real Madrid C. F. has included a PS5 in its official trophy room at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. The white club, one of the sponsors associated with the PlayStation brand, welcomes the new generation of Sony consoles with a video of just half a minute published on the social network Twitter.

Under the hashtag “Play No Limits”, the official slogan of PlayStation Spain opens a gap in the showroom of achievements of the club, champion of 13 cups of the UEFA Champions League and current champion of the Spanish LaLiga. Apart from some of the trophies owned by the club is a PlayStation 5 in its mode with a disc player and a DualSense controller, the controller with technological innovations such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition go on sale this November 19 throughout Europe, Spain included, at a recommended price of 499 euros and 399 euros, respectively. In this article you can consult all the information related to the console.

PS5, official console of Real Madrid C. F.

It was last October when we learned that Sony Interactive Entertainment Spain and Real Madrid had reached an agreement to make PS5 the official console of the sports club, which also includes PS VR virtual reality glasses, digital services PS Plus and PS Now as well as other products from the PlayStation label, from now on products associated with the entity’s football and basketball clubs.

Lilliana Laporte, General Director of Sony Interactive Entertainment Iberia, stated: “We are very happy to announce this strategic alliance between PlayStation and Real Madrid CF that maximizes the efforts of both brands to provide many hours of entertainment to millions of people both in the land of traditional sports, as in virtual. We are really looking forward to seeing how far we are able to go together in the future and to show that Playing Has No Limits ”.



