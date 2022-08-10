Real Madrid vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, for the European Super Cup: follow it live, minute by minute

Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt will meet for the European Super Cup. The fight, which takes place at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium, began at 16:00, directed by Michael Oliver. Merengue, champions of the Champions League, and Aguilas, champions of the Europa League, are fighting each other for a new title. Rafael Santos Borre comes into the starting lineup, and Lucas Alario comes on as a substitute in the German team.

Real Madrid vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, European Super Cup: live broadcast, minute by minute

Vinicius conceded a goal for Real Madrid against Frankfurt.

Karim Benzema conceded a goal to the Brazilian, who identified well, but the saving shot of his compatriot Tuta seems to have saved what could have been a Merengue goal in the European Super Cup at stake.

Courtois saved Real Madrid from the first in Frankfurt

Daichi Kamada went hand in hand and identified a shot, but the Belgian goalkeeper reacted very well and evaded Las Aguilas’ goal.

Real Madrid 0 – 0 Frankfurt: the match has started

The Champions League champion and the Europa League champion meet for the European Super Cup in Helsinki.

There was a show before Real Madrid and Frankfurt entered the playing field.

Formation of Real Madrid vs. Eintrach Francourt

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Federico Valverde, Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema. DT: Carlo Ancelotti.

Formation of Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Real Madrid

Kevin Trapp; Almami Toure, Tuta, Evan Ndika; Ansgar Knauff, Sebastian Rode, Djibril Sow, Christopher Lenz; Jesper Lindstrom, Daichi Kamada and Rafael Santos Borre. DT: Oliver Glasner.

Real Madrid vs. Eintrach: where to watch live and match details

Time: 16.00

TV: Fox Sports

Referee: Michael Oliver

Stadium: Helsinki Olympic