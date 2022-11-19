Real Madrid may reject Jude Bellingham’s transfer

Jude Bellingham is already causing a stir ahead of next summer.

The Borussia Dortmund star is expected to leave Germany in search of a “bigger” club as he takes the next step in his career.

Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona have been flagged as interested parties — along with long-time Manchester United fans.

It was reported that Dortmund was ready to start negotiations if the club submitted an initial bid of 100 million euros, hoping to increase the final amount to about 150 million euros. They may have reasons to sharply raise the asking price.

CIES (International Center for Sports Research) has compiled a list of the most expensive football players who will play at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Bellingham’s transfer value tops the list.

The Englishman’s fortune is estimated at 202 million euros, which is 1 million more than the Brazilian striker of Real Madrid Vinicius Junior.

If he complements this offer with positive performances on the biggest international stage this month, Dortmund will undoubtedly take advantage of him.

Indeed, the German giants have not yet come to terms with Bellingham’s departure and are eager to offer the young midfielder a new contract, The Athletic reports.

Given Madrid’s great interest in Bellingham, the Spanish edition of Sport has indicated that if Dortmund raises the asking price to an overwhelming figure, Florentino Perez will not hesitate to reject the deal.

“It is obvious that Madrid will not reach the 150 million euros that Borussia could have requested, and even more so up to 202 million euros [specified by CIES].”

Hans-Joachim Watze, Dortmund’s CEO, recently announced that the club will hold talks with its star midfielder after the World Cup to assess his point of view.

He further said: “We don’t need to pretend that this issue is not being discussed. If really big clubs are involved in the case, then we cannot afford a financial confrontation.”

Given that Madrid could potentially reject a predatory transfer, and Liverpool’s owners FSG want to sell the club, United could open the way to becoming a suitable place for Bellingham.

United’s football director John Murtough has already stated that the club does not expect to enter the January transfer market. With additional funds, the club could do everything possible for a high-profile summer pursuit.