Real Madrid: Karim Benzema’s bright assist

Karim Benzema has definitely been on the cloud lately . The Real Madrid striker proved it again this Sunday evening by offering a brilliant assist to Casemiro during the match against Espanyol Barcelona.

The Merengues, however, have long stumbled on the opposing defense. Then, just before half-time, launched deep into the Barcelona area, the French center-forward played with his defender, passing the ball between his legs with a flash heel. A gesture reminiscent of a Guti offering for the same Benzema in 2010 .

Espanyol did not deserve it by procuring numerous opportunities from the start of the match which was not finished at the time of writing. Real currently occupies only the head of La Liga, if the match score remains as it is.

Karim Benzema…WOW! 🙌 The flick! 😱 The volley! 💥 Zidane's reaction! 😂 pic.twitter.com/LVALuZXZqx — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) June 18, 2020



