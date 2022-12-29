Since Alejandro Garnacho played heroically against Aston Villa in the English Football League Cup, as well as after beating Fulham in the Premier League, Alejandro Garnacho’s shares have skyrocketed.

After several initial hiccups under Eric ten Hage, where he was accused of dementia, the Argentine recovered and how!

All of his United teammates have praised his effectiveness and, despite his young age, he is now a valuable first-team player and has played in both games since the World Cup.

United’s flanking options, such as Jaydon Sancho and Anthony Elanga, struggled to secure a starting spot, while Garnacho seized his opportunity with both hands and rose above the pair in the hierarchy.

Garnacho, a rising star

However, there remains uncertainty about his future at the club due to the fact that his contract expires in 2023, and foreign clubs can agree on a pre-contract agreement with the cunning winger as early as January 1.

In an effort not to lose him on the loose like Paul Pogba, United are desperate to sign a long-term contract with the 18-year-old.

There were reports that the Red Devils were even willing to offer him ten times his current salary to keep the last diamond of their academy.

🔴 Si Alejandro Garnacho 🇦🇷 (18 ans) ne prolonge pas avec Manchester United, le Real Madrid préparerait le possible transfert. 👉 L'argentin serait en fin de contrat en juin 2023. (@defcentral) pic.twitter.com/AdABhusIoo — Football Actu (@FootActu_1) December 25, 2022

However, until the deal is officially signed and closed, foreign clubs will continue to sniff and try to acquire the former Atletico Madrid star.

According to Defensa Central (via Caughtoffside), “Real Madrid is ready to increase its interest in Manchester United striker Alejandro Garnacho.”

Really looking at Garnacho for free

The message added that the return to Madrid may interest the young man, where he spent part of his formative years.

However, doubts remain whether he will be able to break into the starting lineup and score as many minutes as he currently gets in the Red Devils.

The fans loved him, and ideally Garnacho shouldn’t let them down by leaving so early. There is a positive feeling that United may soon agree on an extension.