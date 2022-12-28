Real Madrid have made Jude Bellingham their top transfer priority next summer.

According to the Spanish edition fichajes.com The Madrid management is ready to accelerate its attempts to transfer Bellingham to the Bernabeu at the end of the season.

The Madrid hierarchy believes that 120-150 million euros will be the price for a ticket for one of the most sought-after young players in the world.

According to quotes from OK Diario, it is necessary to make “maximum efforts” to lure Bellingham. A player they call the “midfielder of the decade.”

Bellingham will add a monster midfield in the Spanish capital, which includes; Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Chuameni and Federico Valverde.

The Englishman’s development in Dortmund has aroused widespread interest in Europe, and every top team on the continent is closely following him.

Bellingham had a great individual World Cup in Qatar, despite the fact that England lost at the quarterfinal stage.

His performances in the first half of the season at club level may have been even more impressive. Bellingham played a major role in the Bundesliga and the Champions League, demonstrating consistently high energy and high level.

The 19-year-old also made history by becoming the youngest captain of a Bundesliga team.

If the move to Madrid does take place, it will be a blow to Manchester United, who, like many other teams, chose Bellingham as the ideal player around whom to build a team.

There is a feeling that United may lose out in the race for Bellingham because of the cost and the demands for improvement in other areas of the team.

However, if Bellingham declares his desire to move to Manchester, the Red Devils will certainly do everything possible to get him to Old Trafford.