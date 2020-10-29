Real Madrid has three Bayern Munich players on the field

“Always attentive to the most outstanding players in international football, Real Madrid closely follows 3 talents from Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich is one of the great sensations of international football. The current European champion is presented as one of the great favorites to win all the titles during this 2020-2021 season.

Several are the players of the German champion that attract attention due to the excellent benefits that they have been showing. And Real Madrid, current LaLiga champion, is no stranger to this situation.

This is indicated by an information that Somagnews could find in Central Defense, a source according to which the Merengue team has its eyes on three players who are currently key in the German team.

Real Madrid, with an eye on Munich

The first is none other than the versatile defender David Alaba, a footballer who can occupy various positions such as left-handed, central, and even midfielder. With a contract that runs until June 2020, there is no doubt that the Austrian will be one of the big names to follow in the summer.

Another player who is not lost sight of is defender Lucas Hernández. Already linked to Real Madrid when he was still defending the colors of Atlético de Madrid, the French international has not finished consolidating himself as a fixture in the eleven of his team, which could facilitate his departure.

The third option of Real Madrid

Lastly, there is another player marked by his versatility. He is Joshua Kimmich, a talented footballer who can perform on practically the same level on the right side and midfield and has not only a sensational present, but also a tremendously exciting future.

These possibilities, in view not only of Bayern Munich’s negotiating toughness, but of the long list of teams that also follow their respective tracks, are presented as tremendously complicated for the interests of the current League champion.



