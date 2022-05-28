Real Madrid beat Liverpool to become champions!

RealMadrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 with a goal from Vinicius Jr. in the UEFA Champions League final and became the champion! Playing its 17th final, the Spanish team won their 14th title in the Giants League and left the last eight Champions League finals with a trophy! Real Madrid’s Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti became the coach who won the Champions League the most with 4 championships!

Liverpool and Real Madrid faced each other in the UEFA Champions League final. Liverpool, who found more positions in the opposing goal from the first whistle of the match, could not overcome Courtouis.

Real Madrid, who took two accurate shots throughout the match, took the lead 1-0 with the goal of Vinicius Jr, who touched the back post in the middle of Carvajal in the 59th minute and managed to reach the cup.

While Liverpool’s shot with Mane and Salah each returned from the post, the England representative could not take advantage of many positions he found throughout the match.

Salah came very close to the goal in the 81st minute, while Courtouis did not allow the goal with a great save. In Real Madrid, who caught the opponent 3 to 1 after about 1 minute, Benzema and Vinicius Jr. could not agree, and Alisson avoided the danger.

When the score did not change in the remaining minutes, Real Madrid won the 14th Champions League title in its history!

14. CUP IN 17. FINAL!

Real Madrid, the team that won the Champions League the most, won its 14th championship by winning the 17th final in this exam. On the other hand, Real Madrid was the side that reached the cup in the last eight finals of this organization!

ANCELOTTI MAKES HISTORY

Real Madrid’s Italian coach, Carlo Ancelotti, led Milan in 2003 and 2007, and Real Madrid to Champions League glory in 2014. Ancelotti suffered his only defeat in the final against Liverpool in 2005. With this victory, the Italian coach took the rematch of 2005 from Liverpool!

On the other hand, 62-year-old Ancelotti, who reached the 5th final of the tournament, achieved the 4th championship and single-handedly captured the record of “the coach with the most wins in the UEFA Champions League”, which he shared with Bob Paisley and Zinedine Zidane!