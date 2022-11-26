Real Madrid Are Eyeing Lisandro Martinez After His Impressive Start to His Manchester United Career.

Eric ten Hag has made a huge impact since he was appointed the new manager of Manchester United. The job he took on was not an easy task, but he seems to be doing well in his new role.

After an unsuccessful last campaign, the Dutchman has already forced his players to play the way he wants and improved previously ineffective stars.

He has done a great job of rebuilding and has been recruiting very well so far, and one of the best new players is former Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

Lisandro, a favorite of United fans

The 24-year-old has achieved huge success during his time at Ajax, and it was difficult for Ten Hag not to take the Argentine with him to the Red Devils.

The Argentine has been a real discovery since his move to Old Trafford and is the only player to have participated in all the games this season. such is its importance to the manager’s plans.

His fearlessness and his habit of putting his body on the line during all the action shows have already been loved by his Old Trafford fans.

The versatile defender was courted for several months by a rival from the Premier League, Arsenal, but he decided to move to Manchester, which increased his status among fans.

The Argentine’s impressive performances have already attracted the attention of a number of European giants, and Real Madrid are said to be interested in acquiring his services next summer.

Martinez’s real move

According to Defensa Central, Los Blancos are again eyeing strengthening the central defense, given the uncertainty about Nacho’s future.

The veteran defender’s contract expires next summer, and a contract extension has not yet been agreed, and the Madrid Giants are preparing for unforeseen circumstances in case a solution does not appear.

The La Liga team has recruited central defenders in each of the last three seasons — Eder Militao, David Alaba and Antonio Ruediger. And they plan to make Martinez the fourth in a row.

However, United and Ten Hag will not consider such a request in the near future, given its importance to the club and the duration of his contract.