Real Madrid and PSG Do Not Reach An Agreement For Mbappé

The RMC Sports newspaper recently announced that the white team withdrew from the negotiation for Mbappé. The summer transfer market is about to conclude, however, Mbappé’s great novel has not yet written its last chapter, because, despite the fact that PSG rejected the last offer from Real Madrid, the white team could counterattack once more to try to sign the French striker.

The information handled by the different media is very varied, because, despite the fact that PSG rejected the last offer of 170 million euros plus 10 in variables, as Sky Sports indicates, there could be the last offer equivalent to 180 million euros but with 30 in variables.

However, the RMC Sports newspaper recently announced that the white team withdrew from the negotiation, so they will not make the last offer and will wait for Kylian until next summer, where they can sign him at zero cost.