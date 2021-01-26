Real life facts that affected the character Joyce Byers

The Netflix streaming platform must deliver the fourth season of the fictional and suspense series Stranger Things to fans, who have been waiting anxiously for several months.

Season 4 of Stranger Things is being filmed in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, under strict security and prevention measures, which have made filming a slow process. However, the hope remains that it will appear on screen sometime in 2021.

While awaiting the release of season 4, the interpreter of Joyce Byers in Stranger Things, Winona Ryder, who plays the poor mother of Will and Jonathan Byers in the fiction and suspense series spoke in an interview about the real events that influenced his character.

As many fans know, Winona Ryder had a failed relationship with Hollywood star Johnny Depp. The learning obtained by her hard break with the actor, served her to play Joyce Byers in the Netflix series.

Likewise, the disappearance and murder of a 12-year-old girl that occurred during her childhood in her hometown is another of the elements of real life that have reinforced the interpretive quality of Ryder, in the character of Stranger Things of she.

In this sense, Ryder confessed that her way of acting is focused on the old school, which makes her perfect for her role as Joyce in Stranger Things. This is what she explained during an interview like Time magazine:

“I’m kind of old school in my approach to acting. If I have to cry, I have to really cry. I’m allergic to what they use [to help actors cry] if you literally run out of tears. There are some people that they can turn it on and off or use these things, but I really have to go there mentally. And for Joyce, crying [was necessary] all day. ”

Let’s remember that in Strabger Things, Joyce Byers is a mother stunned by the disappearance of her son and by her belief that he permanently tries to communicate with her in a supernatural way. To get into the mindset needed for the role, Ryder thought of a missing person case from her childhood. She went on to tell the actress to Time:

“I have seen firsthand that tangible pain that you can literally feel coming out of your parents’ pores when you lose a child. I think it’s the worst thing you can experience as a parent.