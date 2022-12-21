“Real Housewives” Star Teresa Giudice Shared Key Tips For Todd and Julie Chrisley on How to Cope With Time in Prison

After Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and other offenses earlier this year, they will go to prison. The Chrisley Knows Best stars were sentenced to 19 years in prison back in November and apparently want to appeal. However, the couple are currently going to give up in January, which means they now only have a few weeks to spend with their family. It would be an understatement to say that a change of scenery would be an adjustment for a showbiz couple accustomed to leading a luxurious lifestyle. On that note, “Real Housewives” star Teresa Giudice, who has served time, gave a key piece of advice to Chrisley on how to handle their prison sentence.

In 2014, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” veteran was sentenced to 15 months in prison after she and ex-husband Joe Giudice (who was given 41 months) pleaded guilty to financial fraud. Teresa Guidis went to prison in January 2015 and was released in December of the same year. Judice didn’t stay as long as expected from Todd (who got 12 years) and Julie (who got 7 years) Chrisley, but she still definitely has experience here. When asked about what they should do, she quoted a few wise words from one of her memoirs:

I would say in one of my memoirs that I wrote, Standing Strong, so stand strong – stand strong for the sake of your family. And show, while in prison, what they want when they get out. And just be strong for your kids. …It will be very hard, but they should make the most of it. And they should just stand firm for their family and stay in touch with their children and make it work.

During a conversation with TMZ, the 50-year-old reality star also advised Chrisley’s children to visit their parents whenever possible. One would think they would do this while Julie and Todd are incarcerated. As Lindsay’s daughter recently explained, even now parents make the most of their time by spending time with their loved ones.

There are several specific elements that Chrisley will have to contend with, one of which is food. Teresa Guidis also addressed this, because when asked how to get used to it, she said: “You’re just used to it.” The media personality also mentioned that she actually worked in the kitchen during her incarceration, and that was just one of the ways she sought to stay productive. Giudice noted that during this period of her life she played sports and wrote a book.

Although she would certainly prefer not to go to the big house, Teresa Giudice does not seem to look back on this experience in a completely negative light. Reflecting on her incarceration, Giudice said it took her some time to come to terms with the fact that she had served time. However, over time, everything has changed, and now she can “shout about it to the whole world.” Apparently, she even keeps in touch with some of the women she met there.

It’s hard to say, of course, the same atmosphere awaits Todd and Julie Chrisley. At the moment, the Chrisleys are reportedly unhappy with the way their case is being played out, and allegedly “feel that the judge unfairly persecuted them.” However, their lawyer Alex Little is “optimistic” about the appeal, as he claims that the trial “was marred by serious and repeated mistakes.”

Needless to say, it looks like the Chrisleys aren’t looking forward to going to jail in Florida on January 17th. But who knows? Maybe they will succeed and find ways to take the initiative, as Teresa Giudice did.