Real Housewives fans focusing on Teresa Giudice’s $10,000 wedding hairstyle May have missed the special details of her veil

The Internet is full of hot shots since photos of reality TV star Teresa Giudice and her now second husband Luis Ruelas began to leak on their wedding day on August 6. For the most part, her “Real Housewives” fans were roasting her mega hairstyle she chose for an important event, which reportedly cost a cool $10,000 to fully execute. But if you were completely focused on the wedding hairstyle, you might miss the bride’s veil and its special details.

Heavy spoke exclusively with the fashion designer behind the gorgeous image of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” graduate on her big day, Mark Zunino. He confirmed that the veil itself is actually a tribute to Teresa Giudice’s late parents, who died in 2017 and 2020 respectively, and with whom Giudice was known to be very close. The designer and the star eventually decided to embroider three hearts in memory of him along with the Italian phrase “Sempre Insieme”, which means “Always together”.

It’s a cute reference to Antonia and Giacinto Gorga. The matriarch and patriarch of the family themselves were the main characters of many seasons of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”. Unfortunately, Teresa Giudice later lamented, both on and off the show, that having to go to prison for fraud in 2015 took away precious time she could have spent with her parents in the last years of their lives. But it’s clear that she’s found ways to still feel close to them at important moments in her life. The designer also added,

She told me that everything in her life happens in threes, and with the number 3, so three pink hearts were embroidered over her heart, and three “3” were embroidered inside her bodice. All the elements were designed to inspire a fantastic future filled with “love, love, love,” as Teresa always says.

Teresa Giudice’s four daughters and her ex-husband Joe were also very close to their grandparents, whom they affectionately called “nonna” and “nonno.” At the wedding reception, the girls made a toast, and at that moment 21-year-old Gia Giudice paid tribute to them. Watch the BTS clip below:

This is a great reminder to keep loved ones close while we still have the opportunity. And even wild hairstyles and wedding cakes— not to mention the outrageous groom’s cake that Teresa Giudice cooked for Luis Ruelas —can’t overshadow that. Although the cake in question, as well as the girls from the martini glasses and greeting on stilts give a completely new meaning to the phrase “go big or go home.” As I like to say, you get married for the second time only once.

However, there were some who were noticeably absent from the party, such as Teresa Giudice’s brother and his wife Melissa Gorga. It was rumored that during the filming of the 13th season of the TV series “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”, Judis quarreled with her co-star/daughter-in-law Melissa because the latter was allegedly cheating. Giudice has fanned similar rumors about other actors in past seasons, and it’s no secret that the siblings have had their differences before, to put it mildly. However, Joe Gorga only reacted to the hype by posting cryptic messages on social media.

The release date of the 13th season is still unknown, but it is expected that sometime in early 2023. It’s too far away if you ask me. We will not see the wedding of Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas on the screen, because they allegedly did not want to shoot it for Bravo. However, it looks like we’re going to see another major Giudice family feud.…