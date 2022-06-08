“Real”: Amanda Seales Talks about the Co-hosts She Still Talks To After Leaving

Two years after leaving The Real, Amanda Seales talks about her relationship with her former co-hosts. Seales joined the show in 2020 as Tamar Braxton’s official replacement, but left after just six months, explaining that she felt limited in what she could say on the show. Since then, she has been in touch with some of the panelists, but not all of them.

Amanda Seales spoke about her relationship with former co-hosts in the “Present”

Seales’ comments came in an interview with The Breakfast Club when she discussed her recent tirade about not being included in the farewell episode of The Real. In case you missed it, the latest edition of The Real aired on June 3 and marked the occasion with a video montage dedicated to its presenters over the years. Adrienne Baylon, Tamar Braxton, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Ginny May Jenkins, Loni Love and Garcelle Beauvais were introduced. There was no Silz.

After Seales shared a video talking about the omission, he received messages of support from many on social media. But some argued that she shouldn’t have been expected to be included because of her past comments about the show.

Responding to these comments at the Breakfast Club, Seales rejected the view that she had done something wrong, saying about the “Present.” “I hold the employer responsible for behaviors and practices that damage people’s positive work environment, it’s not ‘shit on the show,'” Seales said.

“I never said I was talking about my co—hosts,” she added. “I’ve never talked about real talents in the series. [It was] about leadership.”

She said she actually kept some of those relationships from the “Present.”

Continuing, Seales noted that she is actually still communicating with at least two hosts, Mai and Bailon. They even allegedly contacted her after she shot her video.

“Ginny and Adrienne contacted me and said: “These are bulls ***.” We didn’t realize this was happening,” Seales continued. “And we were going to have a live broadcast on Instagram, but then our schedules didn’t match, and everything was fine. But I talk to Ginny and Adrienne all the time.”

She has not commented on her relationship with Love, but fans have previously noticed that they allegedly unsubscribed from each other on social networks. It remains unclear why and what their relationship was outside the show.

Fans will get more information later

In the course of the conversation, the co-host of the Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Ta Bog, began to wonder more and more about the departure of Seales, in particular, about the moment when she knew she was going to leave the show. Seales replied that he was not there. Rather, it was slow progress.

“You just start to realize that what you’ve been told is not what it is,” she replied. “And that’s it. I thought [the show attracted me] to raise conversations. I was told that they want to talk more about things happening in the spirit of the times, about social justice and so on. Then I found out that that’s not really why I was brought there.”

“It was Portia,” she continued. “But actually I was invited there to be the villain because the women in the series at that point basically started not having an opinion about things because they really didn’t want to deal with the reaction on the internet and they just wanted to keep things cool. And also they were there for so long that they always knew what the other was going to say. So they brought me there to shake the table.”

“…And I think if I had known this was an assignment, I would have decided differently if I wanted to sign up for it,” Seales added. “But that’s not what I thought I was signing up for.”