Readers: Who deserves to take GOTY to the Game Awards

Voxel continues with its success story: poll results that choose the games that people liked the most! After voting for the best games of 2020 and the best games of the new generation, last weekend we asked on our Instagram (@tec_mundo): which games deserved to have won the GOTY award at The Game Awards 2020?
Apparently, the Voxel audience is very excited about Sony’s exclusive games on PlayStation 4, so we had a technical tie in first place between The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima, both with 27.6% of the total votes ! Who completes the podium is Cyberpunk 2077, who totaled 9% of the votes and took third place after receiving top marks in our analysis. Check out the full list:
The Last of Us Part 2 – 27.6% of the vote
Ghost of Tsushima – 27.6% of the votes
Cyberpunk 2077 – 9% of the votes
Hades – 8% of the votes
Free Fire – 6.5% of the votes
Genshin Impact – 5% of votes
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – 5% of the vote
Final Fantasy 7 Remake – 4% of the votes
Call of Duty: Warzone – 2.5% of the votes
Demon’s Souls Remake – 1% of the votes
Among Us – 1% of votes
NFS Heat – 1% of the votes
It is also nice to note the success of free downloadable mobile games like Free Fire and Genshin Impact, which achieved an expressive vote, surpassing even the blockbuster Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Final Fantasy 7 Remake, the latter one of the six finalists in the main category of The Game Awards! What did you think of the results?