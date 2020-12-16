Readers: Who deserves to take GOTY to the Game Awards

Voxel continues with its success story: poll results that choose the games that people liked the most! After voting for the best games of 2020 and the best games of the new generation, last weekend we asked on our Instagram (@tec_mundo): which games deserved to have won the GOTY award at The Game Awards 2020?

Apparently, the Voxel audience is very excited about Sony’s exclusive games on PlayStation 4, so we had a technical tie in first place between The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima, both with 27.6% of the total votes ! Who completes the podium is Cyberpunk 2077, who totaled 9% of the votes and took third place after receiving top marks in our analysis. Check out the full list:

The Last of Us Part 2 – 27.6% of the vote

Ghost of Tsushima – 27.6% of the votes

Cyberpunk 2077 – 9% of the votes

Hades – 8% of the votes

Free Fire – 6.5% of the votes

Genshin Impact – 5% of votes

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – 5% of the vote

Final Fantasy 7 Remake – 4% of the votes

Call of Duty: Warzone – 2.5% of the votes

Demon’s Souls Remake – 1% of the votes

Among Us – 1% of votes

NFS Heat – 1% of the votes

It is also nice to note the success of free downloadable mobile games like Free Fire and Genshin Impact, which achieved an expressive vote, surpassing even the blockbuster Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Final Fantasy 7 Remake, the latter one of the six finalists in the main category of The Game Awards! What did you think of the results?



