Reader’s Day Special: selection of books on offer

Celebrated on January 7, Reader’s Day is a date dedicated to those passionate about literature. Source of knowledge and fun, books are essential for those who want to sharpen their critical sense, increase vocabulary, get informed and grow intellectually.

Keeping the habit of reading a constant may not be an easy task, especially with increasingly expensive works on the market. With that in mind, to celebrate that date and you can buy cheap books, we have selected some of the most popular titles from Amazon with prices up to R $ 20.00.

With classics from world literature, renowned authors, biographies and even self-help books, check out the list below for you.

The call of Cthulhu and other tales, H. P. Lovecraft

Tim Cook: The Genius Who Changed The Future Of Apple, Leander Kahney

The boy in the striped pajamas, John Boyne

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – Part One and Two, J.K.Rowling

Letters from a devil to his apprentice, C. S. Lewis