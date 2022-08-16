Read Ezra Miller’s apology and their treatment plan for “complex mental health issues”

Ezra Miller has been the focus of numerous legal circumstances that have made them headlines for both personal and professional reasons. Those who cover the entertainment industry are wondering about the impact of Miller’s actions on the future of The Flash, a comic book blockbuster in which they are reportedly present in every scene. Meanwhile, Miller’s fans are looking for signs that they are all right. Now, representatives of the “Flash” star have released a statement talking about their behavior over the past few months, and it seems to point Miller the way to recovery.

In a statement obtained by Variety, Ezra Miller’s representatives shared the following:

Having recently experienced a period of severe crisis, I now realize that I suffer from complex mental health problems, and have started ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am determined to do the necessary work to return to a healthy, safe and productive stage of my life.

The most recent charges brought against Ezra Miller concerned a burglary in Vermont. But they overlap with a list of legal complications that go back to when Miller allegedly strangled a woman outside an institution in Iceland, and continue through the clashes in Hawaii that led to Miller’s arrest during a standoff that was filmed and uploaded. to social networks.

Naturally, fans of Ezra Miller are monitoring these updates and hope that the 29-year-old New Jersey native gets the help they need. But it’s hard not to take a step back and wonder how Miller’s actions and their consequences will cast a shadow on the production and release schedule of The Flash. We had the impression that the shooting of “Flash” was completed, but new reports said that Miller was filming reshoots of the blockbuster in between run-ins with the law, which made us doubt how seriously the studio takes the accusations made against Miller.

An article recently published in the Hollywood Reporter says that the WB considered three options when it came to Ezra Miller and the future of The Flash. One of them was to replace Miller for the role of Barry Allen in the film, which was considered impossible because they are present in every scene (and in some cases play two different Barry). Secondly, it was necessary to postpone the $200 million production, a terrible sight after the filming of the Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace was stopped.

But the third suggested way forward for The Flash was for Ezra Miller to receive professional help and apologize for the recent string of criminal acts. And this is a step that Miller (and possibly the studio) decided to take. We will continue to track the progress of Miller and The Flash and how they both affect the list of upcoming DC movies.