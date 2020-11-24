Read Dead Online will be sold individually from December

Rockstar’s online Wild West world will be able to be explored by a wider range of players starting in December

Rockstar has announced that as of December 1, it will individually sell the Red Dead Redemption 2 online mode, called Red Dead Online, an open and persistent game mode that follows in the footsteps of the monumental success of GTA V’s online mode, GTA On-line. Until now, the only way to access it was through the game itself as a part of it. From the aforementioned date, it will be possible to land in the twilight of the wild west with our own character and story for the price of $ 4.99, available on the Playstation Store, Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games Launcher, Steam and Epic Store.

Campaign and online, together or separately

The offer is initial launch, with a 75% discount for a limited time until February 15, 2021, at which time the game will begin to sell for $ 20. Red Dead Online comes with all the accumulated content since it began to be launched, being able to progress in the role of specialists such as the bounty hunter, the merchant or the collector, among others. It has open missions in which your reputation will guide the way and what you find, as well as narrative and cooperative missions with two or four players, in addition to a whole world of entertainment such as hunting, poker and even PVP modes to compete for territory and money.

What does not change is the obligation to pay for PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold as a previous step to be able to play online on the console. We can play it on Xbox or Series on PS5 thanks to backward compatibility, but we will have to reserve 123 GB of disk space to do so. Those who decide to bet on the root online aspect will also have the option of doing the opposite, entering the main campaign from online, although paying a price to be determined yet.



