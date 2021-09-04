Reactions on WhatsApp! Feature leaks in screenshot before premiere

WhatsApp is about to be contemplated with another new feature — this time, Facebook wants to give messenger users a user experience closer to that offered in Messenger, including, for the first time, the possibility to react to messages.

The reactions will work exactly like the ones we have in Messenger, they are what screenshots published by WABetaInfo show. The news portal also adds that users can react with any emoji they want.

Something very important: the reactions are not anonymous, so if the user is in a group and reacts to a certain posted message, everyone can see who reacted and the respective emojis used.

WhatsApp follows Messenger and already tests reactions in messages

In addition to testing a subtle change in its colors and promising a major change in Brazil’s privacy policy, WhatsApp could soon end up receiving a feature inspired by its brother Facebook Messenger.

The news was revealed this week by the folks at WABetaInfo, and we’re talking about the known reactions in messages.

The greatest evidence that the feature is under testing was noticed by the WBI developers upon receiving the message asking for an update to be able to view the reaction received.

Check the screenshot below:

For now, even using the latest beta version, it is still not possible to see the reactions that WhatsApp should release inside the messenger. Anyway, we must have something similar to Messenger or Instagram Direct.

Among the emojis available on WhatsApp’s sibling messengers we have: heart, laugh, scared, sad, angry, liked and didn’t like.

So far, WhatsApp developers have not spoken about the matter. So, we don’t know when the new thing will be released to the beta audience, nor to anyone using the stable app.

Do you believe that feedback is a necessary feature for WhatsApp? Do you intend to use it when available? Let us know your opinion here in the comments.