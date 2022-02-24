Reaction to Russia from Japan: Called to the Ministry

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi summoned Moscow’s ambassador to Tokyo to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to protest Russia’s military operation against Ukraine.

While the military operation launched by Russia against Ukraine kept its freshness on the world agenda, the Japanese government reacted to Moscow’s step. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi summoned Moscow’s Ambassador to Tokyo, Mikhail Galuzin, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to protest Moscow’s operation.

Stating that Russia launched an invasion violating Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and international law despite Japan’s diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions, Hayashi told Galuzin that such actions would not be tolerated and they strongly condemned Russia’s step.

Hayashi also conveyed to Galuzin the demand for Russia to immediately end the occupation and withdraw its troops. While Hayashi conveyed his sensitivity that Russia should unconditionally protect the safety of civilians, including Japanese citizens, to Galuzin, it was learned that Galuzin, who denied the allegations by saying that Russia did not invade Ukraine, said that Hayashi would convey his message to Moscow.