Reaction to Bella Thorne, who shared her erotic photos

Bella Thorne, who is a member of a sexually explicit erotic site with an 18-year-old age limit and shared her photos for money, faced the reaction of those who paid money to her account. When the young star shared his pose while eating hot dogs, his fans said, “This was not what we expected, these poses are already on his social media account.”

Former Disney star Bella Thorne opened an account on an erotic site called OnlyFans in a very talkative move recently. Thorne, who published his erotic photos on the site for money, broke a record by earning $ 1 million overnight.

TRANSFORMING EXPERIENCE INTO DOCUMENTARY FILM

Explaining that he will spend the money he will earn on his own production company and charities, Thorne said that he plans to turn this experience into a documentary film.

“THAT’S NOT WHAT WE EXPECTED”

However, the photos shared by the famous actor on OnlyFans account were not enough for the paying fans. Thorne, who posted photos similar to the posts he made on his Instagram account, faced harsh reactions from fans who paid for his profile.

The users arguing that the photos taken while eating a bikini or hot dog at his home in Los Angeles are no different from Thorne’s normal state, saying, “We were already seeing these poses on Instagram. “This was not what we expected,” he said.



