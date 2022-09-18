Reaction of the college football world to Week 4 GameDay News

College GameDay is being moved south for the fourth week.

ESPN’s pregame football show will head to Knoxville for the Tennessee-Florida competition. For the first time since 2016, the show will be held in Knoxville.

Despite the fact that this is a good place, fans hoped that the show would go to another place.

The Vols enter this contest 3-0 after defeating the Akron Zips on September 17. They also hope to snap a five-game losing streak against the Gators.

Meanwhile, the Gators have a 2-1 record after defeating the South Florida Bulls, 31-28. This happened after the Gators lost to the Kentucky Wildcats in week two.

The start of this game will be at 15:30. ET, and it will be broadcast by CBS.