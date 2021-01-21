Reaches developer version of Microsoft Edge

An unprecedented feature may be about to reach the Microsoft browser. Recently, in its channel for developers Edge Insiders, the company implemented an update that brings the launch of vertical tabs. The novelty allows users to move them from the top of the screen to the side.

New autocomplete options, addition of a sharing menu for sites that are installed as applications and other changes are also part of build 89.0; 767.0, as well as improvements and corrections that promise to bring more reliability and stability to the solution.

Check below for the complete list of changes released by Microsoft itself. Then, we can only wait for what will come, definitely, in its final version, open to the public.

Edge Insiders: browser implementations

Added the ability to automatically save and fill birthdays.

Added the ability to autocomplete to read data such as addresses that have been copied to the clipboard and suggest them as possible autocomplete candidates when filling in the associated fields on a web page.

Added the Share option to the menu of sites installed as applications.

The implementation of the vertical guides has been completed.

Added a management policy to control whether or not to show recommendations. Please note that updates to documentation or administrative templates may not have occurred yet.

Added a management policy to control the recovery of the Cloud Policy. Please note that updates to documentation or administrative templates may not yet be available.