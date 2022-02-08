Reacher Renews For A Season 2: The Relentless Hero Will Return To Prime Video

Reacher: The Amazon Prime Video series based on the novels by Lee Childs will return for a new season after the end of the first eight episodes. Reacher, the new Amazon Prime Video series based on the novels by Lee Child that premiered this past Friday with its first eight episodes, has already been renewed for a second season. This has been announced by its managers, celebrating the large number of views it has achieved in just one weekend. However, the relentless action hero played by Alan Ritchson will have a new opportunity after the outcome of the first season.

Alan Ritchson will return as Jack Reacher

“Reacher’s phenomenal debut is a testament to Lee Child’s creation of one of entertainment’s best-known heroes, Nick Santora’s original approach to storytelling, Alan’s brilliant embodiment of the character, and the dedication of the talented people behind it. has worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera to make an undeniably binge-watchable series,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

And it is that after the simultaneous premiere of the eight episodes of the first season of Reacher, from Amazon Studios they celebrate the adoption of this new distribution format for their series according to their theme. And it is that we remember that depending on the platform, the series are released week by week (as Disney + does) or with all the episodes of the same season at once, as Netflix does, for example.

Be that as it may, Reacher will return with a new season soon by Nick Santora with a cast led by the imposing Alan Ritchson along with other names such as Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster, Hugh Thompson, Maria Sten, Harvey Guillén, Kristin Kreuk , Currie Graham, Marc Bendavid, Willie C. Carpenter, Maxwell Jenkins, and Bruce McGill.

Don’t miss our review of the first season of Reacher, now available on Prime Video.