RE Village will have difficulty randomizing items location [RUMOR]

Through a series of notes posted on Twitter, Dusk Golem commented on new details about the production of Resident Evil Village, suggesting that the publisher would like to include an alternative difficulty mode to Ethan Must Die !, which brought random elements and permanent death to Resident Evil 7. The idea would be to implement an additional challenge after the end of the game’s main campaign, extending the replay factor.

So far, nothing has been reported by Capcom about the difficulty modes present in Resident Evil Village, so all the information should be treated as rumors.

Resident Evil Village will be released on May 7 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.