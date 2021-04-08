RE: Verse open beta suspended a few hours after launch

RE: Verse: In a statement posted on Twitter, Capcom confirmed that the RE: Verse servers were disabled this morning (8), due to stability issues with the connection in gaming sessions.

In the early hours of Thursday, RE: Verse had its open beta testing period started, according to a schedule previously shared by the publisher. However, with a few hours after its release on consoles and PCs, Capcom detected consistent connection failures on its servers, and ended up choosing to disable the game’s online features and remove it indefinitely from the platforms. Check the note below.

“As we are still seeing problems with the RE: Verse open beta matchmaking service, we have decided that, until further notice, we will temporarily suspend the open beta to resolve the issue. We will continue to investigate and apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

Planned to be available to the public until the 11th of April, RE: Verse continues with no expected return, and nothing has been confirmed about a possible readjustment in the access period of the testing period.

The full version of multiplayer RE: Verse will be released alongside Resident Evil Village, which is due to arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC on May 7.