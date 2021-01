Today (21), during Capcom’s special broadcast, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil franchise, the multiplayer of Resident Evil Village, RE: Verse won trailer and gameplay! Check it out below:

The game will feature several iconic characters from the franchise, who will have to battle each other. The title will be available free of charge to anyone who purchases Resident Evil Village.

Resident Evil: Village hits PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC on May 7, 2021.