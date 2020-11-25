Re: Turn – One way trip, analysis. One way trip

What will the trains we like so much have? Comfort, speed … No, this time the thing is not going there. We cannot deny that there is something in them that fascinates us and that goes beyond their basic function of moving from one place to another.

We cannot avoid it. We must not neglect the added value of the spectacle of looking through its windows and getting lost in its landscapes, listening to the hypnotic sound of trotting on its rails and letting ourselves be carried away by that halo of mystery that has characterized them so much since time immemorial. Precisely if we have learned something in all these years, it is that trains have on many occasions become the perfect setting for all those unimaginable things. We analyze Re: Turn – One way trip, a title developed by the Red Ego Games studio, which presents its horror work with a pampered pixelart aesthetic that reaches PC, Ps4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. This time, we got on to a train in which we will travel only with a one-way ticket, so in passing, wish us luck.

“Train travel is as dangerous as any other!” (Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express)

The train of discord

Re: Turn – One way trip tells the story of five young college students who are on a camping trip. This trip will be special for them, and it is the last that they will all do together as students. About to face adulthood, responsibility and the real world, tonight could be the last chance to experience it together. From here our adventure begins, in a dark night telling some stories around a fire. What might look like socialization in cave times since the dawn of mankind, telling stories around a bonfire today may turn out to be something different. These stories in the light of the moon become a declaration of intentions, which warns us just before we start that something is coming. And nothing is further from the truth, since this will be our main mystery in Re: Turn – One way trip. After a sudden fog in the forest, Saki, our protagonist, sets out to find her friends in the dark, and to her amazement, she comes across an old abandoned train car. While anyone in their right mind would decide to ignore it and get on with it, Saki will go on a journey that she wishes she had never undertaken.

2D horror atmosphere with a spoiled pixelart style

With a 2D side scrolling and graceful pixelart aesthetic, we put ourselves in the shoes of Saki, one of the young students who is on the camping trip. Our journey focuses on the journey we make on a seemingly abandoned train that transports us with it to another era. In this bygone era, located around the Second World War, we revisit the train, and with it its respective passengers. The title plays to change scenery and characters, moving swiftly from the past to the present. These changes are evident at first glance by looking at the state of the train, where we went from a wagon full of luxuries, to another abandoned and practically in ruins. During our trip, we will enter a scene totally transformed and indented by the passage of time, and that will be inhabited by supernatural forces. We already anticipate you first -and although it seems the opposite-, that this time we are not facing a conventional horror title as such, in fact if we had to define Re: Turn – One way trip, we can say that it is rather a adventure and puzzle title from start to finish.

With lateral gameplay, we will move from left to right, collect all the objects that we find in our path and solve the puzzles that they pose us to advance in its captivating story. With a simple aesthetic and with an appearance that can be reminded of a visual novel (with its graceful hand-drawn vignettes), Re: Turn: One way trip manages to tell its own story in a solid way. Despite the specific elements of supernatural terror that we find in it, the game raises the idea of ​​how a group of young people deal with the implications and concerns of leaving school and facing maturity. A narrative based on the relationships and feelings that its different protagonists unravel. One of the interesting aspects is the concept of how time travel through the train presents us, delving into the personal links between different characters. From here, we will know different points of view and times, until we find our own version of what happened.



