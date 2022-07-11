RDR2 and other sequels are better than their original games

Red Dead Redemption 2 is widely considered one of the best sequels in games, far superior to the original, but there are other games whose sequels are superior to their predecessors. Red Dead Redemption was released in 2010 and was noted by both players and critics. It took eight long years to create the sequel to the hugely successful Wild West role-playing game, RDR2. Nevertheless, the expectation was justified, surpassing all expectations, even taking into account the large amount of hype around its launch.

Not only did Red Dead Redemption 2 introduce hyper-realistic robbery mechanics and visuals, but it also introduced a brand new protagonist in the person of Arthur Morgan, who replaced John Marston. In addition, Rockstar Games has created an exciting narrative around the new protagonist, despite the fact that the final fate of the main character of the original RDR, John Marston, has been known for a long time. Players embark on a journey as Arthur struggles to adapt to the changing world, a powerful and ubiquitous theme in the world of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Unfortunately, not all game sequels will be able to match or surpass the quality of their original game in the same way as Red Dead Redemption 2. Creating a sequel to a successful or favorite game is a difficult task, especially when the expectation is high from the relevant audience. However, there are some sequels that, according to many, are generally better than their original games.

The plot of Mass Effect 2 is more interesting, and the stakes are higher

Mass Effect 2, considered by many to be the best of the Mass Effect trilogy, was released in 2010 and received critical acclaim. After the events of the first Mass Effect, Normandy is attacked by an unknown vessel and is blown to pieces, resulting in Shepard being killed in battle. Their body is then retrieved by the human supremacist organization Cerberus, where their mysterious leader, known as the Ghost, then spends the better part of two years working to resurrect Shepard with the Lazarus Project. The Ghost then hires Shepard to investigate the disappearances of several human colonies throughout the system, but discovers that a reclusive alien insect race known as the Collectors may be responsible.

The mystery slowly unfolds throughout Mass Effect 2, as it turns out that the Collectors are behind the Omega-4 repeater, a sector from which no ship has ever returned. In addition, it is revealed that the Collectors were once Proteons, but were subjected to genetic experiments, mutations and the introduction of cybernetics by the Reapers, a synthetic-organic machine race whose mission is to periodically cleanse the galaxy of technologically advanced organic life. The bulk of the Reapers’ forces remain in deep space, far beyond the Milky Way, while Collectors patrol the galaxy on their behalf, trading exotic technologies with various colonies, often in exchange for living beings.

Even though most of the missions and decisions to be made in Mass Effect 2 revolve around recruiting squad mates and completing their loyalty missions, the gameplay never feels repetitive. Each character has their own character, motives and obstacles to overcome, and their unique stories help make them memorable. Additionally, the introduction of the Paragon and Renegade dialogue interruptions gave players more control over the story and allowed them to create their own version of Shepard. The stakes in Mass Effect 2 are high, and BioWare has done a great job to make players feel this throughout the game.

Halo 2 Expands on What made Halo: Combat Evolved Special

Halo: Combat Evolved was released in 2001, and its influence on the genre of first-person shooters is still felt. It offered an exciting single/co-op campaign and a PVP experience the likes of which had never been seen before. In addition, it featured unique, later classic, multiplayer Halo maps, such as Hang Em’ High, Blood Gultch and Battle Creek, where players could continue fighting with friends long after the story ended. Expectations were high ahead of the release of the direct sequel to Halo 2, which at the time was supposed to be the largest retail launch in entertainment history.

Fortunately, Bungie managed to create a more than worthy successor by expanding and improving the basic gameplay mechanics and unique aspects that made Halo: Combat Evolved such a hit, including the multiplayer mode that appeared in the formative years of Xbox Live, and its single-player game that drew applause despite the criticized ending.