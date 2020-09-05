RBD breaks BTS record on Spotify in less than 24 hours

The return of RBD made the boys of BTS tremble, because in less than 24 hours they snatched an important record on Spotify.

Less than 24 hours have passed since the RBD musical catalog was included on all digital platforms and as expected, due to the impact that the Mexican group had in several Latin American countries, new records that they have set are beginning to be released. with his arrival in the world of streaming.

One of them and perhaps the most important is the one that belonged to BTS within Spotify, since it was known that the official playlist of the South Korean band on this popular streaming platform entitled ‘This is BTS’ had managed to get more than 125 thousand followers in its first 24 hours of its creation in 2014.

But after the sudden announcement of the musical return of RBD and taking into account the impact they had in the past, the Mexican band managed to obtain more than 175 thousand followers in the playlist “This is RBD” within 24 hours of its creation. It also highlights the fact that in iTunes Brazil they occupied 9 of the first 10 positions, snatching the first place from BTS’s ‘Dynamite’.

RBD is all the rage with its Spotify debut

RBD was a successful Mexican group that emerged thanks to the telenovela Rebelde produced by Pedro Damián for Televisa in 2004; It was made up of Anahí, Alfonso Herrera, Dulce María, Christian Chávez, Maite Perroni and Christopher von Uckermann until 2009, the year in which the members decided to separate to dedicate themselves to their solo artistic career.

With 6 record productions and three live albums, the Mexican group managed to cause a great impact in various Latin American countries, which is why it is not surprising that its debut on digital platforms 11 years after its disintegration has caused a furor among netizens, who claimed that it was already necessary to be able to enjoy their music in the streaming era.

Las canciones ya tienen más de 100mil reproducciones en 13 min #RBDisBack pic.twitter.com/B75WCskD72 — Santa no soy (@DayFlor8) September 4, 2020

The arrival of RBD’s music on Spotify moved thousands of fans on social networks, who took on the task of playing the band’s songs from the first moment they were available on the popular platform and it was even announced that the songs exceeded one hundred thousand reproductions within 15 minutes of their premiere.

Geri bildirim gönder



