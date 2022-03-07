Razzie 2022: Bruce Willis Will Have His Own Category In The Anti-Oscars. Eight Nominations!

Bruce Willis: The actor has achieved up to eight nominations in the “coveted awards”, a parody of the Oscars that year after year distributes his “illusion”. Bruce Willis’s fall into the hole of bad movies has been cooked up over the last few years. Gone are hits like The Fifth Element, 12 Monkeys, Sin City, Jungle Glass or The Sixth Sense. The American interpreter has remained anchored in thrillers and action movies that often do not even reach theaters. And as if all this were not enough, the 2022 Razzie Awards (Golden Raspberry Awards), the parody of the Oscars, has created a category of its own.

That’s right, the actor is nominated for his interpretation in eight of the films that he premiered in 2021. Given this situation, the organization has seen fit to grant him this peculiar honor. The award for the worst performance of Bruce Willis, without palliatives. Below we offer you the list with the eight Willis nominations … and the rest too.

These are the nominees for the Razzie 2022

Worst performance of Bruce Willis in 2021

Bruce Willis/American Siege

Bruce Willis / Apex

Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin

Bruce Willis / Deadlock

Bruce Willis / Fortress

Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass

Bruce Willis / No Escape

Bruce Willis / On Dangerous Lands

worst movie

Diane the musical

infinite

Karen

Space Jam: New Legends

The woman at the window

worst actor

Scott Eastwood / Dangerous Instinct

Roe Hartampf / Diana, the musical

LeBron James/Space Jam: New Legends

Ben Platt / Dear Evan Hansen

Mark Wahlberg/Infinite

worst actress

Amy Adams / The Woman in the Window

Jeanna de Waal / Diana, the musical

Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass

Taryn ManningKaren

Ruby Rose/Vanquish

By supporting actress

Amy Adams / Dear Evan Hansen

Sophie Cookson/Infinite

Erin Davie / Diana the Musical

Judy Kaye/Diana the Musical

Taryn Manning / Every Last One of Them

Worst Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck / The Last Duel

Nick Cannon / Elite Thieves

Mel Gibson / Dangerous Instinct

Gareth Keegan/ Diana the musical

Jared Leto / The House of Gucchi

worst manager

Christopher Ashley / Diana, the musical

Stephen Chbosky / Dear Evan Hansen

“Coke” Daniels / Karen

Renny Harlin/Elite Thieves

Joe Wright / The Woman in the Window